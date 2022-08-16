Two SWVA sheriffs surprised to learn they are listed as members of national political group

Two Southwest Virginia sheriffs were surprised this week to learn that they are listed online as members of a scrutinized national political organization.

In a recent letter to the editor, Susan Stancill of Abingdon, Virginia voiced concern over Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis’ name and photo being on the membership page of Protect America Now, an organization she called “a far-right election-denying sheriff’s group” that is “adamantly anti-immigrant.”

“The driving force behind this organization believes in the ‘Big Lie’, which is very troubling when this was the most accurate and well-policed election in our history,” Stancill, chair of the Washington County, Virginia Democratic Committee, said. “They support the actions of Jan. 6, which in my opinion are treason.”

Despite his name and photo appearing on the site’s members page, Andis claimed unfamiliarity with the organization and said he didn’t recall if he was a member.

“What kind of an organization is it?” Andis said. “I have no idea. It doesn’t ring a bell.”

Although he did not confirm membership, Andis said he has received emails from Mark Lamb, a sheriff in Pinal County, Arizona and a founder of Protect America Now.

“I’m not an active member or dues-paying member, or vote on anything or whatever,” Andis said. “I’m not actively involved in it. I got enough going on locally.”

Grayson County, Virginia Sheriff Richard Vaughan also said this week that he has no idea why he is listed on the members page alongside Andis and other sheriffs from around the country.

“That’s a surprise to me,” Vaughan said. “I am familiar with Sheriff Lamb and some of the things he is doing down on the border, but I am not an active member and I have never been to any of their meetings.”

Andis and Vaughan aren’t the only Virginia sheriffs to have seemed puzzled by being named members of Protect America Now. The Loudoun Times-Mirror reported this month that Loudoun County Sheriff Michael L. Chapman also denied being a member, despite appearing on the members page. Chapman was removed at his request, the Times-Mirror reported; however, the newspaper, like Andis and Vaughan, did not identify a root cause of the apparent misunderstanding.

“I’ve seen a few emails floating around where they are soliciting for members, but to my knowledge I have never joined as a member,” Vaughan said. “I have seen some of their emails. It’s been a while, but that’s a surprise to me.”

A July report from Reuters called Protect America Now a “right-leaning sheriffs’ group” that is a part of a True the Vote coalition encouraging sheriffs “to pursue election-fraud claims,” the report said.

Oblivion is not a satisfactory response for Stancill, who wants to know how Andis got on the membership page and what he intends to do about it.

“I think that the citizens of Washington County deserve to know where their sheriff stands on this issue and that his agency is transparent about how its funds are being spent and why,” Stancill said.

Protect America Now did not respond to a request for comment.