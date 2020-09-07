Two supplements but double the workload for multisport coaches

It was a Tuesday in April 2019, and Chilhowie High School baseball coach Jeff Robinson went through his normal routine.

From 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., he taught three American history classes, one a college-level dual enrollment offering that was held in conjunction with Virginia Highlands Community College.

With the Warriors playing a game away from home that night, he’d fuel up the bus and make sure the yellow taxi for teenagers was good to go since he also drives the team to its road games.

Robinson made sure all the equipment was accounted for and hung uniforms in the lockers for his players.

After a seven-inning battle with an archrival in which Robinson intensely directed his team, the squad numbering 15 or so was back on the road a couple of hours later either elated from the victory or stewing from a tough loss.

He’d wash the uniforms, fuel up the bus and return it to its parking space alongside the fleet of other vehicles and then finally head home to his wife, Kristy, and three kids, walking in the door anywhere from 10 p.m. to midnight, depending on where that night’s game had been played.

It was a Thursday in October 2019, and Robinson had a somewhat similar routine since he is the head football coach at Chilhowie as well.

He instructed his students in the classroom on the Battle of Gettysburg, the John F. Kennedy assassination or whatever else the lesson plan calls for.

Robinson then put the finishing touches on his practice plan, making sure all the final pieces were in place and the scouting report was understood for the following evening’s game. After a two-hour practice, he and his assistants painted the field to get it ready for the next day’s contest.