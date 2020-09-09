Two supplements but double the workload for multi-sport coaches

It was a Tuesday in April 2019, and Chilhowie High School baseball coach Jeff Robinson went through his normal routine.
From 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., he taught three American history classes, one a college-level dual enrollment offering that was held in conjunction with Virginia Highlands Community College.
With the Warriors playing a game away from home that night, he’d fuel up the bus and make sure the yellow taxi for teenagers was good to go since he also drives the team to its road games.
Robinson made sure all the equipment was accounted for and hung uniforms in the lockers for his players.
After a seven-inning battle with an archrival in which Robinson intensely directed his team, the squad numbering 15 or so was back on the road a couple of hours later either elated from the victory or stewing from a tough loss.
He’d wash the uniforms, fuel up the bus and return it to its parking space alongside the fleet of other vehicles and then finally head home to his wife, Kristy, and three kids, walking in the door anywhere from 10 p.m. to midnight, depending on where that night’s game had been played.
It’s a Thursday in October 2019 and Robinson has a somewhat similar routine since he is the head football coach at Chilhowie as well.
He instructs his students in the classroom on the Battle of Gettysburg, the John F. Kennedy assassination or whatever else the lesson plan calls for.
Robinson then put the finishing touches on his practice plan, making sure all the final pieces were in place and the scouting report was understood for the following evening’s game. After a two-hour practice, he and his assistants paint the field to get it ready for the next day’s contest.
He’ll arrive home after 10 p.m. once again.
The next day, the next week, the next season bring the same busy pattern.
Robinson, 44, is one of several in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee who serve as head coaches in multiple sports at the high school level. And while that means two coaching supplements instead of one, it also means double the workload.
Robinson received $7,304 to coach football during the 2019-20 season, and added $1,903 for baseball.
If you were to break it down into an hourly wage, it certainly wouldn’t make one a high roller.
The reward is not monetary for those who make it their life’s work.
“Making a difference in the lives of young people is a calling, not a job,” Robinson said. “You can’t put a price tag on that. High school coaches are not doing what they are doing for the money. The amount of time you put into your sport is in no way proportionate to the compensation you are paid. You better love the sport and you better love the players if you are ever going to be happy as a high school coach.”
Robinson has been able to achieve success at a high level.
He has been the head baseball coach at Chilhowie since 2002 and led the Warriors to a regional championship and state runner-up finish in 2012.
Robinson took over as head football coach of the Warriors in 2013 and has two Region 1D titles and two state runner-up finishes on his resume.
“I was already the baseball coach at Chilhowie for 12 seasons when I got the head football job,” Robinson said. “I had the baseball program running smoothly by then and could really concentrate on getting the football program the way I wanted it. I don’t think I could have started from scratch with both programs.”
A must for any multi-sport head coach is a stable of reliable assistants.
Jacob Caudill, 30, coaches football and baseball at J.I. Burton and admits that it requires a lot of help. He received $4,657 as an interim head football coach last season, and collected $4,199 for baseball.
“I would say having good assistant coaches is very important,” Caudill said. “All of my coaches in football and baseball help me out a lot and they do a lot for the kids. … I have a good thing going. I have three baseball coaches who don’t coach football, so during football season they’re always in the batting cage with baseball players doing workouts.
“And then when baseball season rolls around, I have football coaches who come in and run the weight room and offseason workouts, so it works out really well. Organization, communication and planning is key to running both programs.”
A head coach has many tasks that don’t have to do with X’s and O’s and that the fans who sit in the stands don’t realize.
Figuring out what kind of pregame meal will be served.
Checking in to see the athletes are doing well in their studies and staying out of trouble.
Meeting with parents who aren’t happy about their kid’s playing time.
Ensuring that kids who don’t have a driver’s license yet have a ride home from practice.
Making lesson plans and grading papers for the classes they teach.
Media obligations with newspapers, TV stations and radio shows.
Planning offseason conditioning programs.
Devising game plans to stop an opponent.
Reviewing video and compiling statistics.
Taking inventory of equipment.
With such an extensive to-do list, one person can’t go it alone.
“Having assistant coaches who are loyal to you and that you can trust to carry out their assigned duties are invaluable to running a successful program,” Robinson said.
There are also the obligations at home as a spouse and parent.
When do these coaches get a breather?
“Christmas break is a big time to spend with my family and kind of decompress after football season ends,” Robinson said “The VHSL dead period during the first week of July is my big downtime during the summer. I try to have baseball finished up by then and I make a list of things I need to accomplish for football and try and make sure I have that pretty much finished by then so I can relax. Once the dead period ends, football is about two weeks away and it is back to the grind.”
The COVID-19 pandemic gave Robinson an extended break as baseball season was canceled a couple of weeks into practice and the 2020 football season was postponed until spring.
It offered him time to reflect as well.
“If this pandemic has taught me anything, it is that I’m not ready to give up coaching anytime soon,” Robinson said. “I was worried last summer that I could not do everything I was doing too much longer. I have always told myself as long as I could be the head coach of football and baseball and not neglect either sport, I would coach both. This break from sports has reenergized me and I can’t wait to get back in the grind and start coaching again.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | 276-645-2570
