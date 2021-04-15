Two Sullivan County schools net $8,500 in TVA grants

Two Sullivan County schools have collectively won $8,500 in TVA grants for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education projects, the Tennessee Valley Authority said in a Wednesday statement.

Innovation Academy received $5,000, and Sullivan East Middle School received $3,500, which TVA said it awarded the schools in partnership with Bristol Tennessee Essential Services and Bicentennial Volunteers Inc., a nonprofit for TVA retirees.

“We congratulate Sullivan East Middle School and Innovation Academy on receiving these grants and helping to further STEM education in our area,” Mike Browder, CEO of BTES, said in the statement.

Innovation Academy teacher Brandee Bridges said her school will use the funding to teach students how to design robots.

“We are so very grateful to be able to take screen learning with code.org and turn it into hands-on learning with robots, all thanks to this amazing grant,” Bridges said in the statement.

Sullivan East Middle, meanwhile, will use its grant to buy equipment that can give students “tangible feedback” on their 3D designs, said Kenneth Timbs, who teaches at the school.