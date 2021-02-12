Two Southwest Virginia projects to receive CDBG grants

“Supporting housing, infrastructure, and other immediate needs of our rural communities is more important now than it has ever been,” Northam said in the release. “This funding supports projects that will enable these six localities to continue delivering essential services to Virginians during the pandemic and help build a stronger future for our Commonwealth.”

Three projects will be funded through a second round of CDBG Community Improvement Grants, which are awarded through a competitive process that evaluated each project for demonstrated need, applicant readiness, capacity, and benefit to the community. Two projects will be funded through COVID-19 CDBG funding, a reallocated funding source that is assisting with a variety of COVID-19 response and recovery activities. One project will be funded through the CDBG Construction-Ready Water and Sewer Fund, which is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and offers assistance to projects providing public water or sewer service to communities made up of at least 60% low- to moderate-income households, according to the release.