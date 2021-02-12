Two Southwest Virginia projects to receive CDBG grants

A water project in Scott County and a housing rehabilitation project in Norton will receive a total of more than $1.81 million in Community Development Block Grants, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.
More than $3.8 million worth of the grants will go to projects in six Virginia localities, including the two in Southwest Virginia, the governor said in a news release.
The funding, which will also go to projects that will improve water and sewer infrastructure and facilitate COVID-19 recovery and response, will benefit more than 1,400 low- to moderate-income state residents, the release states.
The city of Norton will receive $1.5 million in grants for the Southside Comprehensive Community Development Project, which includes the rehabilitation of 14 housing units, replacement of waterline infrastructure and sidewalk and street improvements. Two housing units will be substantially reconstructed and nine vacant, dilapidated structures will be demolished, according to the release.
Scott County and the county’s Public Service Authority will receive $313,500 in grants that will go to the Blackgum water project. The funding will be used to extend public water service to a neighborhood that is currently unserved. This project will result in a safe, reliable source of drinking water for 19 households, according to the release.
“Supporting housing, infrastructure, and other immediate needs of our rural communities is more important now than it has ever been,” Northam said in the release. “This funding supports projects that will enable these six localities to continue delivering essential services to Virginians during the pandemic and help build a stronger future for our Commonwealth.”
Three projects will be funded through a second round of CDBG Community Improvement Grants, which are awarded through a competitive process that evaluated each project for demonstrated need, applicant readiness, capacity, and benefit to the community. Two projects will be funded through COVID-19 CDBG funding, a reallocated funding source that is assisting with a variety of COVID-19 response and recovery activities. One project will be funded through the CDBG Construction-Ready Water and Sewer Fund, which is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and offers assistance to projects providing public water or sewer service to communities made up of at least 60% low- to moderate-income households, according to the release.
The other localities that will receive a share of the CDBG funding are the towns of Appomattox and Independence, and Montgomery and Southampton counties.