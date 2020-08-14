Two Romanian men sentenced in bank fraud, identity theft scheme

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – Two Romanian men, Rancu Ionut, 35, and Andrei Razvan Pusculau, 30, were recently sentenced in a bank fraud and identity theft scheme, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Pusculau was sentenced to 45 months in prison, followed by three years’ supervised release, and Iounut was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by three years’ supervised release.

In June 2019, both men traveled from Atlanta to various locations in East Tennessee in a vehicle that Pusculau rented, prosecutors said in a news release. The sole purpose of their trip was to steal money by using counterfeit access devices (magnetic striped cards) linked to individual bank accounts at various financial institutions around the country, prosecutors said.

On July 5, a Bristol officer observed the two men at a local bank and detained them after they had attempted to make a cash withdrawal from ATMS. The men were arrested and a search of their vehicle turned up a secret compartment containing 150 counterfeit access devices, prosecutors said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.