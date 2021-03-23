Two plead guilty to dealing firearms without a license

ABINGDON, Va. – A pair of Southwest Virginia men pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to illegally selling firearms without a license at the Indian Mountain Trade Center in Wise, Virginia.

In separate hearings Friday, James Michael Boggs, 66, of Pound, Virginia, and Tommy Roger Dotson, 65, of Clintwood, Virginia, each pleaded guilty to one count of willfully engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, in October 2019, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives began an investigation of firearm sales at the Trade Center to identify and monitor individuals who appeared to be dealing firearms without a federal firearms license. Investigators saw Boggs and Dotson with each other and regularly selling firearms to attendees, the release states.

Dotson sold firearms from a sales booth, where he regularly displayed 25 firearms for sale, according to the release. Boggs made sales from his truck. During the investigation, both men sold multiple firearms to undercover agents on various occasions, according to a release.