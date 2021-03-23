 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two plead guilty to dealing firearms without a license
0 comments

Two plead guilty to dealing firearms without a license

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ABINGDON, Va. – A pair of Southwest Virginia men pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to illegally selling firearms without a license at the Indian Mountain Trade Center in Wise, Virginia.

In separate hearings Friday, James Michael Boggs, 66, of Pound, Virginia, and Tommy Roger Dotson, 65, of Clintwood, Virginia, each pleaded guilty to one count of willfully engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, in October 2019, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives began an investigation of firearm sales at the Trade Center to identify and monitor individuals who appeared to be dealing firearms without a federal firearms license. Investigators saw Boggs and Dotson with each other and regularly selling firearms to attendees, the release states.

Dotson sold firearms from a sales booth, where he regularly displayed 25 firearms for sale, according to the release. Boggs made sales from his truck. During the investigation, both men sold multiple firearms to undercover agents on various occasions, according to a release.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive fire at NY state assisted living facility

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive fire at NY state assisted living facility

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive fire at NY state assisted living facility

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
WATCH NOW: Veterinarian comes home to open practice in Saltville
Latest Headlines

WATCH NOW: Veterinarian comes home to open practice in Saltville

A veterinarian with a heart for small-town life has opened a new practice in Saltville, improving the lives of four-legged clients and their owners. It was probably no surprise to her family and friends when Erin Griffin opened her small animal practice in January, as far as the crow flies from her former high school and next door to her church, Madam Russell Methodist Church.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts