Two people killed in Buchanan County blaze

Two people are dead following a Friday night structure fire in Buchanan County.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, an adult male was able to escape the fire, but the remains of two other individuals were recovered inside the residence after the fire was extinguished.

The blaze in the 1200 block of Meadows Road in Buchanan County happened at 7:36 p.m. in the community of Raven.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating the fire. The bodies were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.