 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two people arrested following pursuit
0 comments

Two people arrested following pursuit

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

BRISTOL, Va. — Two people were arrested Thursday following a pursuit in Washington County and Bristol, Virginia.

Correon B. Prince, 18, of Florida, was charged with one count of attempting to elude police, assault on a police officer and reckless driving. A male passenger, who police did not identify, was also wanted in Ohio and charged in Virginia with obstruction of justice.

The Virginia State Police attempted to stop a Toyota Camry in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the 20-mile marker for speeding, according to a news release. The car did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated, the release states.

The vehicle went into the city and rammed into a VSP vehicle on Bonham Road. The vehicle then collided with two other State Police vehicles, the release states. The driver and passenger fled on foot but were caught a short while later. One of the troopers in the crash was taken to the hospital for treatment, the release states.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts