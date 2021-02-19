Two men indicted on capital murder charges

No motive has been released in the death.

Jones, an inmate at Red Onion State Prison, is accused of killing cellmate, Antonio A. Jarrett, at the Pound institution on July 3, 2020, Slemp said. The Virginia Department of Corrections said Jarrett died in an attack.

Jones is currently serving a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder of an acquaintance in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, records show. Jarrett had also been serving life without parole for first-degree murder.

Last July, a family member made a post on the Virginia Prison Justice Network Facebook page demanding answers for Jarrett’s death.

“Antonio Jarrett was brutally murder in VIRGINIA RED ONION STATE PRISON CUSTODY‼️‼️‼️ WE WANT ANSWERS!!!!!!!! He was a father, a brother, a grandpa, and a friend of many after being locked up 20 years, 8 months at red onion and he’s no longer with us !!!!!! We DESERVE JUSTICE‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️”

In Virginia, capital murder is the only crime that carries the possibility of the death penalty. Earlier this month, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation that would abolish the death penalty. Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign the legislation.