Two men dead in apparent murder-suicide in Haysi

Two men are dead in Haysi, Virginia, following an apparent murder-suicide Monday that began at a small business in town, according to Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming.
Deputies arrived at 11:02 a.m. at Hillcom, an internet provider on Dickenson Highway, where the body of Kenny Hill, 44, a Haysi resident and employee at Hillcom, was found. He had been shot by Jonathan O’Quin, 30, of Clintwood, Virginia, Fleming said.
“He shot Kenny multiple times. We’re not sure how many struck Mr. Hill,” Fleming said.
“Basically, Jonathan comes in and opens fire on Kenny. We still have no idea the motive,” Fleming said. “The last information I had on these two is they were pretty close friends.”
Michael Stidham, an investigator with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, said the motive may have stemmed from a domestic dispute between O’Quin and his estranged wife. The couple is separated, he added.
On Monday, O’Quin couldn’t reach his wife so he “showed up at a location where she was at,” Stidham said.
“The motive is definitely a domestic-type situation,” Stidham said.
Hill was a co-owner of Hillcom, Stidham said. As many as eight employees witnessed Hill’s shooting, Fleming said.
O’Quin then fled the Hillcom building, Fleming said.
“After leaving Hillcom, he gets on Breaks Park Road and he turns onto Bartlick Road,” Fleming said.
Deputies made contact with O’Quin’s vehicle, a burgundy F-250 Ford pickup truck as the pursuit spanned more than three miles, Fleming said. Finally, O’Quin stopped his vehicle on Bartlick Road at a bridge near the intersection of Toms Bottom Drive, Fleming said.
“He gets out of his vehicle and fires at least two rounds at one of my deputies,” Fleming said.
“The deputy returns fire and does not strike Mr. O’Quin,” said Fleming. “Mr. O’Quin exited his vehicle again with a high-powered rifle and places it under his chin and pulls the trigger. And that is where this ends, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the sheriff said.
The man shot himself about 40 minutes after the initial shooting, Stidham said.
“This gentleman, the one who committed suicide, has had some mental health issues in the past,” Stidham said.
O’Quin was the owner of the marina on nearby John W. Flannagan Dam & Reservoir and the Triple T stores at Cinchco and Nora, both in Dickenson County, Stidham said.
