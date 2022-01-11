 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men charged in Buchanan County abduction
Two men charged in Buchanan County abduction

GRUNDY, Va. – Two men were charged with a variety of drug and firearm violations after officers with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s’ Office responded to a call at a residence on Old Kentucky Turnpike on Friday concerning a woman being held against her will.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team made entry to the residence and recovered the female, a press release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two male subjects were taken into custody without incident, according to the release. Upon execution of a second search warrant, narcotics, drug paraphernalia and firearms were found and collected.

Christopher S. Cochran, 32, of Bishop and Travis Jason Keen, 40, of Raven were each charged with two drug charges, three counts of firearm violations, abduction by force and conspiracy. In all, Cochran and Keen are charged with seven felony counts each.

Both men are being held without bond by the Southwest Regional Jail Authority.

The identity of the female victim was withheld by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

