Two Marion men face drug charges following traffic stop

crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

BRISTOL, Va.--Two Marion, Virginia, men face drug charges following a traffic stop in Bristol, Virginia.

Anthony Johnson, 45, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department. Caleb Greer, 29, has also been charged with possession of a schedule II drug.

Officer Chris Stine stopped the two men along Lee Highway Tuesday.

During the stop, a canine unit named Kyro conducted an open air sniff and alerted officers to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.

Officers said they found 4 ounces of methamphetamine, a handgun, and more than $6,000 in cash. 

