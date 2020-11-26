Two Kingsport residents die in crash on I-81 in Virginia

The Virginia State Police are investigating a Wednesday crash that claimed the lives of two Kingsport residents including a 6-year-old boy.

The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the 287 mile-marker of Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County, Va., according to a statement from the VSP.

A 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times.

A passenger in the Kia, a 6-year-old boy from Kingsport, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The child was in a booster seat, but not wearing a seatbelt.

A second passenger in the Kia, a 50-year-old female from Kingsport, Tenn., suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where she later succumbed. She earing a seatbelt.

The driver, a 31-year-old female from Jackson, Miss., suffered serious injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.