 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Kingsport residents die in crash on I-81 in Virginia
0 comments

Two Kingsport residents die in crash on I-81 in Virginia

{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia State Police are investigating a Wednesday crash that claimed the lives of two Kingsport residents including a 6-year-old boy.

The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the 287 mile-marker of Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County, Va., according to a statement from the VSP. 

A 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times.

A passenger in the Kia, a 6-year-old boy from Kingsport, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The child was in a booster seat, but not wearing a seatbelt.

A second passenger in the Kia, a 50-year-old female from Kingsport, Tenn., suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where she later succumbed. She earing a seatbelt.

The driver, a 31-year-old female from Jackson, Miss., suffered serious injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Additional passengers in the Kia, a 41-year-old male and a 31-year-old female, suffered serious injuries in the crash and were transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. The female was wearing a seatbelt but the male was not wearing a seatbelt.

All the identities are being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

VSP's Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Watch Now: Abingdon woman has fostered hundreds of cats
Local News

Watch Now: Abingdon woman has fostered hundreds of cats

It was a lucky day for a tortoiseshell cat that was brought to the Washington County C. C. Porter Animal Shelter about a year ago. When Lena Wright, 34, heard that the cat had given birth to kittens that did not survive, she wanted to help. The foster mom took the grieving cat to her home to nurture and comfort her.

Truck loaded with peanut butter crashes on I-81
Latest Headlines

Truck loaded with peanut butter crashes on I-81

A truck driver suffered minor injuries when his tractor-trailer crashed along Interstate 81 on Saturday, according to the Virginia State Police. The impact of the crash ruptured the trailer, which was loaded with pallets of peanut butter, and caused a fuel leak, VSP said.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts