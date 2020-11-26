Two Kingsport residents die in crash on I-81 in Virginia

The Virginia State Police are investigating a Wednesday crash that claimed the lives of two Kingsport residents including a 6-year-old boy.
The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the 287 mile-marker of Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County, Va., according to a statement from the VSP.
A 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times.
A passenger in the Kia, a 6-year-old boy from Kingsport, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The child was in a booster seat, but not wearing a seatbelt.
A second passenger in the Kia, a 50-year-old female from Kingsport, Tenn., suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where she later succumbed. She earing a seatbelt.
The driver, a 31-year-old female from Jackson, Miss., suffered serious injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Additional passengers in the Kia, a 41-year-old male and a 31-year-old female, suffered serious injuries in the crash and were transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. The female was wearing a seatbelt but the male was not wearing a seatbelt.
All the identities are being withheld until next of kin has been notified.
VSP's Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
