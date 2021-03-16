Two hospitalized after Bristol Tennessee shooting

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A fight and shooting early Monday at a Bristol, Tennessee apartment sent two men to the hospital with injuries and resulted in the arrest of one of them.

Jeffery M. Caudill, 53, with charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful carrying of a weapon in the shooting of a man, whose name was not released. The man was shot in the upper arm, according to a news release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

At 3:38 a.m., police officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the apartments in the 100 block of Ash Street, Capt. Terry Johnson said in the release. The call came from the apartment where the shooting happened, he said.

Johnson said both men, who knew each other, were found in the apartment.

Witnesses told police that the two had been physically fighting before the shooting, Johnson added.

Both men were taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the release states.

The BTPD Criminal Investigations Division is investigating, Johnson said. He encouraged others who may have witnessed the shooting to call 423-989-5568 or contact Detective Laughlin at tlaughlin@bristoltn.org.

When he was released from BRMC, Caudill was transported to the Sullivan County jail.