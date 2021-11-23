Two fatal crashes in Southwest Virginia under investigation

Two fatal crashes that occurred over the weekend in Southwest Virginia are being investigated by the Virginia State Police.

On Friday at 2:11 p.m., the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on state Route 83, about a quarter of a mile south of state Route 619 in Buchanan County. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, police said.

The driver, Johnathan D. Jewell, 25, of Lafayette, Tennessee, was transported to Pikeville Medical Center in Kentucky, where he died Sunday. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the VSP.

At 2:38 p.m. Saturday in Russell County, the State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on state Route 645, a mile south of state Route 82.

A 2000 Ford Ranger was pulling out of a private drive onto Route 645 when it crossed the road, traveled down a hill, struck a tree and overturned, police said.

The driver, Jerry C. Rasnake, 78, of Cleveland, Virginia, was transported to Russell County Medical Center, where he died. He was wearing a seat belt, the VSP said.