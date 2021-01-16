 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two face drug charges in Washington County
0 comments
top story

Two face drug charges in Washington County

  • 0
Meth Bust

During the search of a Washington County residence Wednesday, law enforcement seized a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, numerous firearms, ammunition, a bulletproof vest and a large amount of U.S. currency.

 Photo courtesy WCSO

Two Washington County, Virginia residents face felony drug charges following a search Wednesday.

Eastridge, James

James Allen Eastridge Jr., 28, of Glade Spring

James Allen Eastridge Jr., 28, of Glade Spring, has been charged with three counts of distribution of a Schedule II controlled drug; possession with intent to distribute over 10 grams; possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to a news release.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Holston River Regional Drug Task Force and the Virginia State Police executed search warrants at Eastridge’s home in Glade Spring, where they found crystal methamphetamine, firearms, ammunition, a bulletproof vest and a large amount of cash, the release states.

Keohane, Jessica

Jessica Marie Keohane, 29, of Meadowview

Authorities also arrested Jessica Marie Keohane, 29, of Meadowview. Sheriff Blake Andis said she was hiding inside the residence and was arrested on an indictment charging her with possession of a Schedule II controlled drug.

Eastridge and Keohane are being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDUCATION BEAT: The emperor has no clothes
Latest Headlines

EDUCATION BEAT: The emperor has no clothes

The Emperor’s New Clothes is a timeless fairytale with a wonderful moral to teach all those who are willing to learn it; Our own self-pride should not prevent us from acknowledging something that is plainly and irrefutably true.

+6
Watch Now: Damascus man resumes making dulcimers in retirement
Local News

Watch Now: Damascus man resumes making dulcimers in retirement

If Keith Powers listens hard enough, he might hear the sweet sounds of the dulcimer he played as a teen drifting through the memories of his mountain home. He made his first dulcimer in 1973 at the age of 17. The second came along about three years later. But, it took him more than 40 years to make the next.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts