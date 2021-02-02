Two face drug charges in Sullivan

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- Two Kingsport men were arrested on drug charges following a Saturday pursuit in Sullivan County.

Travis Adams, 43, Kingsport is charged with possession of nethamphetamine, Schedule I, Schedule II and Schedule IV drugs for resale and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Dakotah Walsh, 33, Kingsport, is charged with possession of heroin and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday Sullivan County authorities attempted a traffic stop on Adams, who then led them on a pursuit to Sullivan Gardens, where he fled on foot, according to a written statement. He was located and taken into custody without further incident.

Adams was in possession of 10 grams of heroin, 30 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of marijuana and multiple bags of miscellaneous pills consisting of Alprazolam, morphine and Buprenorphine, along with $4,376.00 in cash, according to the statement. The heroin, meth, and marijuana had a street value of more than $5,000. Adams was arrested and transported to the Sullivan County jail.

A second vehicle, driven by Dakotah Walsh, was stopped in conjunction with the investigation. He was found to be in possession of 1 gram of heroin, syringes, and a glass smoking pipe, according to the statement. Walsh was also arrested and transported to the Sullivan County jail.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.