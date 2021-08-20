 Skip to main content
Two face charges in Bluff City robbery, assault
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Two people face multiple charges following a robbery Bluff City.

On Aug. 1, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence on Sky Wa Mo Road in Bluff City regarding a robbery. A man told deputies that a man and woman came to his home looking for another fmaily member. The family member was not home and they asked to use the man's phone, according to a news release.

The man told the couple to sit on his couch while he retrieved his phone. As he was retrieving his phone from another room, he was struck in the back of the head with a candy dish lid by the male suspect, the release states. The male suspect told the man that he wanted his money and guns.

As the man was on the floor, the female suspect began to take items that belonged to the victim before running outside, the release states. The male struck the man in the head again with another object before exiting the residence.

An investigation into the incident began and detectives identified suspects that the victim was able to identify.

Brandon Buttars, 24, of Watauga, Tennessee, and Winter Guy, 26, of Jonesborough, Tennessee have been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Buttars is being held in the Carter County Jail on unrelated charges and Winter Guy is currently incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

