breaking

Two escaped inmates dead after being involved in robbery in North Carolina

Two of the three inmates who escaped Friday from the Sullivan County jail are dead after being involved in a robbery in North Carolina, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office was notified that Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver are dead, the SCSO said in an update on its Facebook page. The third man, Johnny Brown, remains at large, the Sheriff's Office said.
"Preliminary information indicates both men were involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington," the update states.
The inmates escaped through an HVAC vent on the roof. A manhunt involving the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service was launched Friday. 
 
 
