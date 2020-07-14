BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two employees at the CarMax at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokeswoman said Monday.
“Once notified by the associates, we alerted the Sullivan County Regional Health Department,” CarMax spokeswoman Jennifer Bartusiak said. “In accordance with CDC guidance, if there were any associates identified as having close contact with the affected associates, they were advised to self-quarantine for 14 days after their last known contact.”
The cases come as the region grapples with a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Contact tracers are following up with the affected CarMax employees, according to Sarah Dickenson, a spokeswoman for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
Bartusiak said CarMax has implemented a number of measures to protect workers and customers, including social distancing, sanitizing high-touch areas of vehicles and requiring employees to wear masks and do a “symptom self-screen” before going to work. Employees are required to alert the company if they are diagnosed with coronavirus, and associates who report feeling ill are also asked to stay home, she said.
