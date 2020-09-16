Two convicted in fatal abduction, shooting plot

A twisted abduction plot in Wise County, Virginia, that left multiple people shot and one dead resulted in convictions for two others, authorities said Tuesday.

Jarrod Ray Hash, 40, and Marsahe Noell Absher, 20, both of Norton, pleaded no contest Tuesday and were each sentenced in Wise County Circuit Court. Hash had been scheduled for trial Tuesday, and Absher’s case was scheduled to go to trial today.

Hash was convicted of aggravated malicious wounding and felony reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious injury. The judge sentenced Hash to 25 years in prison with 21 years suspended. He will be required to complete 20 years of probation, according to Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp.

Absher was convicted of abduction, conspiracy to abduct and conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding. She was sentenced to 20 years with 16 years suspended. She also will serve 20 years of probation.

At some point on Feb. 2 or early Feb. 3, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fatal shooting in the Stephens community near the town of Wise. Officers said they found Absher, who was shot in the back, in a car parked in a cemetery on Limestone Road behind the Stephens Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.