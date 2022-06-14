Two Bristols reach agreement on landfill complaint

Bristol Tennessee and Bristol Virginia today reached a legal agreement regarding the former's request for a a preliminary injunction filed against the latter's problem-plagued landfill.

Bristol Tennessee filed a 56-page stipulation in U.S. District Court in Abingdon this morning stating that Bristol Virginia agreed to the court granting "preliminary injunctive relief" to Bristol Tennessee.

Bristol Virginia has agreed to abide by the expert panel report filed in April, take steps to address issues with the landfill as recommended by the panel and work toward closing the landfill, which has sparked widespread public concern for about the past 16-18 months.

"Today, a significant victory has been won for the people of Bristol. Bristol, Tennessee has obtained an agreement from Bristol, Virginia to close the landfill and to immediately take actions to address the ongoing impacts on our community," according to a written statement from Bristol Tennessee.

The action is pending the court, but the lawsuit will remain in place, according to the statement.

"We are optimistic that the judge will enter the order. Once entered by the judge, this order will provide a clear set of actions and enforceable timeline, starting from the date of entry of the order, for addressing issues at the landfill. While this order resolves Bristol, Tennessee’s motion for preliminary injunction, the lawsuit against Bristol, Virginia remains open, giving Bristol, Tennessee the ability to seek further enforcement action and damages if necessary. Bristol, Tennessee will closely monitor Bristol, Virginia’s compliance with this order," according to the statement.

