Two Bristol Tennessee employees honored for aiding in medical emergency

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two city employees who helped a community member seemingly having a heart attack were honored by Bristol Tennessee City Council with the May Bristol First Award.

On March 30, utility service employees Brandon Rutherford and Jeff Miller were checking meters on Wildwood Drive when they noticed a man in distress, according to the city. While they waited for paramedics to arrive, the pair took the man’s two small dogs into his home and locked the door.

Because the man lived alone, the men explained to a neighbor what had transpired, only to be told the man did not have family in the area. Five days later, the man passed away in the hospital.

“In his time of need, these two individuals acted quickly and demonstrated compassion during this incredibly difficult situation. Their actions are a perfect example of the high level of service to the public that this award seeks to recognize,” Bristol, Tennessee’s Director of Communications Jon Luttrell read from the nomination, which was submitted by Utility Services Manager Will Witcher.

Rutherford said upon accepting the award Tuesday he hoped the man found Jesus.

The Bristol First Award was established in October 2014 to recognize city employees for their service to the community. With the addition of Rutherford and Miller, 53 employees have received the award.

