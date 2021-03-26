Two arrested on drug charges in Bluff City

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — A man and woman from Bluff City have been arrested after authorities said they found more than $8,000 worth of drugs at a home.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Lee Graybeal, 32, was arrested on a federal warrant and drug charges are pending, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Paige Swain, 30, was arrested on three counts of failure to appear; maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold; manufacture, deliver, sale, possession of meth; Schedule III drug violation; Schedule V drug violation and simple possession of marijuana/ drug paraphernalia.

The SCSO and U.S. Marshals went to a home on Weaver Branch Road to apprehend Graybeal, who was wanted. Swain, who was present, was also arrested, according to a news release.

Inside, officers said they recovered a glass cooking dish, smoking pipe, 21 syringes, two digital scales, .8 grams of marijuana, four gabapentin pills, six buprenorphine strips and one container, along with two plastic bags containing approximately 133 grams of crystal meth. The drugs were valued at $8,242, the SCSO said.

Both are being held without bail at the Sullivan County jail.