Two arrested in Hurley flood thefts

Two men have been arrested and charged with stealing items from the damaged homes of flood victims on Guesses Fork in Hurley, Virginia, while one suspect remains on the loose.

 According to a Monday press release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Estep, 40, of McCarr, Kentucky, has been arrested and charged with grand larceny, breaking and entering while armed with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a firearm, and brandishing and/or pointing a firearm

Estep is currently being housed at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Logan, West Virginia, where he is awaiting an extradition hearing.

Christopher Harrison, 28, of McCarr, Kentucky, has active warrants and is still being sought by Kentucky and West Virginia officials. He has been charged with grand larceny, grand larceny of a firearm and breaking and entering while armed with a deadly weapon.

In a separate case, another individual has been charged and arrested in connection to breaking and entering of homes affected by the flooding last fall. Nathan Alexander Jewell, 27, of Hurley, has been charged and arrested with two counts of breaking and entering.

This case remains ongoing as the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating more offenses in connection to breaking and entering and larcenies in the Guesses Fork area of Hurley. 

