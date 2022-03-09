Two arrested after $40K of heroin found in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va.--Heroin valued at more than $40,000 was discovered Tuesday in Abingdon, Virginia, authorities said.

On Tuesday at 8 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) executed a search warrant and found approximately a half-pound of heroin in a vehicle. Methamphetamine was also located in a purse, the WSCO said.

Gina Marcia Denys, 58, was charged with possession with intent to distribute of a schedule 1 controlled substance, heroin; conspiracy with intent to distribute of a schedule 1 controlled substance, heroin; possession of schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine; transport into the commonwealth with the intent to sell or distribute a schedule 1, heroin; and unlawful destruction of evidence.

Erette Allen McClellan, 41, was charged with felony probation violation; possession with intent to distribute of a schedule 1 controlled substance, heroin; conspiracy with intent to distribute of a schedule 1 controlled substance, heroin; transport into the commonwealth with the intent to sell or distribute a schedule 1, heroin.

Denys and McClellan are both being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon without bail.