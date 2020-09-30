TVA warns of flooding amid record rainfall

South Holston Lake’s reservoir level was above normal Tuesday, at 1,722 feet above sea level. Boone Lake was at 1,354 feet, while Watauga Lake was at 1,956 feet and Fort Patrick Henry stood at 1,260 feet, according to the TVA website.

While reservoir lakes like South Holston and Watauga are being drawn down, electricity generation is being limited, he said.

“We are scheduling just a few hours of generation a day,” Everett said. “This time of year, there are a lot of folks doing some trout fishing below South Holston, so a lot of times we’re trying to dial back those releases on the weekends and during the week when we can.

“We’ve had such active rains, we want folks to be aware and understanding that we are higher than normal at South Holston and we will look for opportunities to dial back the generation flow, but we also have to be mindful that — with lake levels high and more rain coming — we need to run at least some generation to get us going in the right trajectory for the drawdown.”

Demand for water is typically highest in August, Everett said, but much less in January to April, when the region typically receives 60% of its annual rainfall and runoff.