TVA selects routes for 14 miles of new Bristol power lines

Hunter said that before TVA can move forward with the project, it needs an environmental review.

The statement said the corporation also needs to obtain some new easements for the construction, operation and maintenance of the power lines.

“TVA will meet with property owners along the proposed right of way to obtain easements for construction, operation and maintenance of the lines,” the statement said. “Property owners would still own the property and be compensated for easements at fair market value.”

The statement said that TVA plans to start surveys this winter and next spring and start obtaining easements in the fall of 2022. It’s planning to start the actual construction in summer 2023 and complete the lines in spring 2024.

In the meantime, Hunter said, the area’s current power grid is still sufficient: She said TVA and BTES decided to propose the new lines based on projections of where demand will be in a few years.

“We don’t wait for it to be a problem. We look at what the challenges are coming up and where we need to build to ensure there’s continued reliability,” Hunter said. “This is how you avoid power outages and brownouts and things like that, by ensuring that you always have enough power to meet the demand for that area.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.