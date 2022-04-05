TVA cuts ribbon on new trails

BRISTOL, Tenn. – After six years of delays due to funding challenges and COVID, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) finally cut the ribbon on the South Holston Trail System Tuesday.

Located at 364 S. Holston Dam Road in Bristol, Tennessee, the new trails include a series of four paths ranging from 3.1 miles to a half mile. The multipurpose trails may be used for biking, hiking or running.

Rebecca Hayden, the TVA director of natural resources, said beyond providing power in the region, TVA’s goal is to create recreational spaces and make the Tennessee Valley a great place to live.

The TVA has owned the 144 acres of land that makes up the South Holston Trail since the 1950s. At the time, it was used as a source of raw materials for the construction of the South Holston dam. According to Randy Short, the forester for the TVA, the land sat unused until 2017 when the TVA decided to turn the property into an accessible six-mile trail system for the community to enjoy.

"We recognized that there was a need in this area for some trails that basically were for inexperienced riders, families, and children,” he said. “Maybe someone with physical disabilities, they could come out and enjoy. These trails are all designed with that in mind. They're probably the easiest trails you have in the Bristol area."

The South Holston Trail System consists of four trails that all connect. The Dam Builders trail, which is 3.1 miles long, serves as the entry point to the park. The 1.1 mile Yelling Trail, and the 1.3 mile Pemberton Trail, follow. Finally, the 0.5 mile Powerflite Trail can only be reached through either the Yelling Trail or the Pemberton Trail.

The TVA has signed an agreement to sponsor the King University cycling team, which will hold practices and host races on the trail. The team will also help maintain the trail system. Caleb New, a King University cycling team member, is excited about the trail and explained the team's role in its maintenance.

"Cleaning it, making sure that branches, trees, and everything else that falls off are off the trail, making sure it's safe. So, if anyone crashes or anything, there's no severe injuries," New said. "It's just a perfect spot to train in, to keep our heart rate going. These are pretty simple trails, easy to start out on, extremely fun, just worth the trip to come out."

