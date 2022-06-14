TVA asks consumers to conserve energy during hot weather

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is expecting hot temperatures to be the highest for June in more than a decade and encourages customers to reduce their electricity intake through Thursday.

According to the TVA, at 6 p.m. this Monday, their power system was providing 31,311 megawatts of energy, with temperatures in the region reaching 94 degrees.

That is 213 megawatts higher than the previous record high of 31,098 megawatts in June of 2012.

The TVA and the 153 local power companies in the region are asking their consumers to use ceiling and portable fans to circulate air and postpone using electric appliances such as ovens, dishwashers, and dryers during the week from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In a Monday press release, Dr. Mike Browder, the CEO of BTES, expressed support for TVA’s request and explained why the reduction in consumption is necessary.

“BTES has joined TVA in reducing power usage at our facilities by adjusting thermostats, reducing lighting, and taking other measures to reduce electricity consumption,” Dr. Browder said. “The voluntary reduction is needed to help ensure a continued supply of power throughout the Tennessee Valley region and avoid interruptions in service.”

The TVA also asks consumers to reduce the use of cooling by adjusting thermostats two to three degrees warmer and turning off lights, appliances, and other electrical equipment when it is not in use.