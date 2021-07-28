TVA anticipates power use to peak with summer temps Thursday

“We are kind of on one of the more northern portions of TVA’s footprint and also at a slightly higher altitude,” Hall, who manages customer service, IT and contracts for BVU, said Tuesday. “We as a system tend to be more peak-driven through the winter months.”

Hall said that even when BVU’s power use reached its all-time high — 149.3 megawatts, in February 2015 — it was still using just shy of 50% of its full load. Its power use on Tuesday was 79.4 megawatts, he said.

In the meantime, he said, BVU is emulating TVA by reducing power use at its own facilities.

Browder said that BTES would also be willing to do that and, if TVA asks, put out a public ask to customers to reduce their own energy use.

“If we just say, ‘Well, that’s not our problem’ — well, that is your problem because TVA doesn’t have enough capacity ... and our customers expect us to get the power to them,” Browder said. “Reliability is one of our key success factors, and we want to be as reliable as we can. So sometimes, if we all pitch in a little bit, it’s enough to get it over the hump, if need be.”

TVA said that customers can help by turning up their own thermostats, using fans rather than AC to move air and keeping the blinds closed in parts of their houses that get a lot of sun.

