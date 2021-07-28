TVA anticipates power use to peak with summer temps Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said Tuesday that it expects power use across its service area to peak with summer temperatures Thursday — but local utility officials don’t foresee any power problems in the Mountain Empire this week.
“It’s higher than normal for summer,” BTES CEO Mike Browder said of the Bristol utility’s power use at the moment. “But we peak so much more in the wintertime that we don’t expect any problems from this, from our standpoint.”
In a Tuesday statement, TVA said it expects its summer power use to hit a maximum of 30,000 megawatts Thursday.
The corporation provides power to people across 80,000 square miles of Tennessee, Virginia and five other southeastern states.
The humidity currently sitting on multiple parts of that service area “plays a giant role in [energy] demand,” Aaron Melda, TVA’s power supply senior vice president, said in a video press conference Tuesday. When the air outside is really humid, AC systems have to work harder to maintain indoor temperatures than they would in drier weather, he said.
Melda said that 30,000 megawatts isn’t a summer record for TVA.
“The all-time summer peak was 33,000. I believe that was in 2008,” he said.
(It actually appears to have happened in August 2007, according to media coverage.)
Still, the heat expected to climax at the end of this week is not something to mess with.
Heat indices — which measure how hot the air feels — will peak between 100 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit today and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service’s Morristown, Tennessee, office, which covers Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
“It’s shaping up to be a HOT week….” the office tweeted Monday with an overheated face emoji. “Heat deaths are preventable!! Never leave people or pets unattended in a car. Take frequent breaks with air conditioning and stay hydrated if outdoors.”
Melda said that TVA has already begun dialing up thermostat temperatures and finding other ways to reduce power use across its own facilities. And he said that, in addition to maintaining its own power reserves, the corporation has good connections “to a number of other power systems around the valley,” which it could secure energy from if necessary.
“We have meteorologists on staff. … We’re constantly monitoring the weather and what the anticipated demand is related to the weather,” he said.
TVA supplies power to both BTES and BVU, the region’s local utility providers. Asked how a peak power load at TVA could impact homes and buildings here, BVU’s Chris Hall, like Browder, didn’t sound concerned.
“We are kind of on one of the more northern portions of TVA’s footprint and also at a slightly higher altitude,” Hall, who manages customer service, IT and contracts for BVU, said Tuesday. “We as a system tend to be more peak-driven through the winter months.”
Hall said that even when BVU’s power use reached its all-time high — 149.3 megawatts, in February 2015 — it was still using just shy of 50% of its full load. Its power use on Tuesday was 79.4 megawatts, he said.
In the meantime, he said, BVU is emulating TVA by reducing power use at its own facilities.
Browder said that BTES would also be willing to do that and, if TVA asks, put out a public ask to customers to reduce their own energy use.
“If we just say, ‘Well, that’s not our problem’ — well, that is your problem because TVA doesn’t have enough capacity ... and our customers expect us to get the power to them,” Browder said. “Reliability is one of our key success factors, and we want to be as reliable as we can. So sometimes, if we all pitch in a little bit, it’s enough to get it over the hump, if need be.”
TVA said that customers can help by turning up their own thermostats, using fans rather than AC to move air and keeping the blinds closed in parts of their houses that get a lot of sun.
