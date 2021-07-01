TV show on old race tracks sports Tri-Cities connection

“We had Brownie on the Daytona episode, and he gave these descriptive details of racing on the beach like I’ve never heard it. You cannot describe how beautiful it is that we get the opportunity to talk to somebody like Brownie,” Dillner said.

King said his first trip to Daytona included adding wiper blades to the car in hopes of clearing ocean water from the windshield. But the spray was so intense that, rather than wiping, the blade stood “straight up and just quivered” in the breeze.

King said he’s glad “Lost Speedways” is recognizing this history because everyone who raced in that era “went through a lot” working late every night on their cars and then at their jobs all week before driving to and from races on weekends.

“I wouldn’t take a million dollars for my memories, but I wouldn’t give two cents to be in it right now,” King said.

Dillner said underdogs like King don’t often receive their due.

“A lot of NASCAR storytelling revolves around the people at the top of the wins lists — famous names like Petty and Earnhardt and Pearson. But some of the independents or maybe those who ran mid-pack hold some of the keys to the stories we look for.”