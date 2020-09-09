TV commercial promoting Bristol casino now airing

BRISTOL, Va. — The campaign to elicit votes for the proposed Hard Rock Bristol Hotel and Casino hit the airwaves Tuesday.

A TV commercial featuring local business owners and a member of City Council voicing support for the casino project is now airing. Registered Bristol, Virginia voters will vote in a referendum on the casino project, starting Sept. 18 and concluding Nov. 3 on Election Day.

The 30-second commercial focuses on the 2,000 direct jobs the project is forecast to create and the appeal of the Hard Rock entertainment brand.

It includes Jim McGlothlin, chairman and CEO of The United Co. — one of three partners trying to bring the project to the former Bristol Mall, Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum and downtown business owners Karen Hester, Joe Deel and Ken Monyak. All three are members of a recently formed Small Businesses for Bristol coalition.

“This will put Bristol back on the map, all over again,” Farnum said during the commercial.

Different iterations of the City Council have unanimously voted for this project since it was first proposed in the summer of 2018. It is expected to generate more than $15 million annually in tax revenues for the city and millions more in new gaming tax revenues for the city and other localities in Southwest Virginia.

McGlothlin tells viewers, “We’ve got just one shot to make it happen,” during the commercial.

“This television ad is an important part of our ongoing commitment to share information about the resort and what local business and community leaders believe it will do for our community,” McGlothlin said in a written statement. “We want the community to be excited about this project and what it will bring to Bristol and the surrounding community. We have faced tough times, but this is our ‘moon shot’ to create the bright future our hard-working families and businesses deserve.”