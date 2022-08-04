 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Tudor, Perrigan to lead United Way campaign

  • Updated
Bristol’s two leaders in education have joined forces to co-chair the 2022 United Way campaign.

Dr. Annette Tudor, director of schools for Bristol Tennessee City Schools and Dr. Keith Perrigan, superintendent for Bristol Virginia Public Schools were announced as the campaign co-chairs Thursday. 

“We are so excited to have Dr. Tudor and Dr. Perrigan leading the campaign this year,” the Executive Director of the United Way of Bristol Tennessee and Virginia Lisa Cofer said Thursday in a press release.. “Much of the United Way’s work is centered around our education focus and to have their expertise lead our campaign is an amazing opportunity.”

The United Way of Bristol received an initial gift of $100,000 from the Bristol Casino, future home of the Hard Rock at the opening of the casino last month.

“The donation from the Bristol Casino will jump-start our campaign with amazing momentum, but we still have a lot of money to raise,” Perrigan said. “We need the support of every person in our community to ensure we provide as many resources as possible in order to help those who need us the most.” 

“Our campaign theme this year is ‘Be Someone’s Hope,’ and that is what giving to United Way does for so many in our community,” Tudor said. “It gives them hope. While the needs in our community are great, our generosity is even greater. We will work hard to ensure everyone is provided the opportunity to participate in this year’s campaign and to be the hope that so many desperately seek.”

The United Way of Bristol will also host the Regional United Way Kickoff with neighboring United Ways from Kingsport, Johnson City, Greene County and Hawkins County, Friday, August 19. Danny White, the athletic director from the University of Tennessee will be the guest speaker.

