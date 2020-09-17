TSA discovers loaded firearm at Tri-Cities Airport checkpoint

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A loaded handgun was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag Thursday morning at a Tri-Cities Airport checkpoint, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
At 6:45 a.m., a loaded Ruger 9 mm handgun was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag, the TSA said in a news release on Thursday. TSA agents immediately alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.
Tri-Cities Airport spokeswoman Kristi Haulsee said no arrests were made in the case. Officials did not identify the individual with the weapon.
The TSA said firearms may be transported in checked baggage, provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded. Firearms are prohibited, however, in carry-on bags.
The agency suggests travelers thoroughly check their bags for any potential weapons or prohibited items before departing for the airport.
Security is the first concern of the TSA, and having these items in bags is dangerous to other travelers and can be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft, the release states.
“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”
Thursday’s discovery is the second firearm detected by TSA officers at Tri-Cities Airport security checkpoints in 2020. A total of three were detected in 2019, the TSA said.
In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA.
rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!