TSA discovers loaded firearm at Tri-Cities Airport checkpoint

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A loaded handgun was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag Thursday morning at a Tri-Cities Airport checkpoint, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

At 6:45 a.m., a loaded Ruger 9 mm handgun was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag, the TSA said in a news release on Thursday. TSA agents immediately alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

Tri-Cities Airport spokeswoman Kristi Haulsee said no arrests were made in the case. Officials did not identify the individual with the weapon.

The TSA said firearms may be transported in checked baggage, provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded. Firearms are prohibited, however, in carry-on bags.

The agency suggests travelers thoroughly check their bags for any potential weapons or prohibited items before departing for the airport.

Security is the first concern of the TSA, and having these items in bags is dangerous to other travelers and can be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft, the release states.