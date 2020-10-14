Trump supporters organize Saturday parade in Tri-Cities

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Local supporters of President Donald Trump will hold a “Trump Parade” Saturday in support of the president’s reelection campaign, according to Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Vance.

Vance, the event’s organizer, said the lineup will start at 9:30 a.m. at Sullivan East Middle School, 4500 Weaver Pike, in Bluff City. The parade will start at 11 a.m., travel through Bristol along U.S. Highway 11W into Kingsport and finish in the parking lot of the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, Vance said.

He added that vendors will sell Trump-themed flags, T-shirts, hats and other items at the parade’s start and finish locations, along with food vendors at the finish location.

Vance said that the Republicans of Kingsport will also hold a membership drive at the parade.

For more information about the parade, contact Vance at 423-914-8557.