 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Truck loaded with peanut butter crashes on I-81
0 comments
top story

Truck loaded with peanut butter crashes on I-81

  • 0
BHC logo square

ABINGDON, Va. — A truck driver suffered minor injuries when his tractor-trailer crashed along Interstate 81 on Saturday, according to the Virginia State Police.

The single vehicle crash occurred at 9:20 a.m. at Halls Bottom Road. The tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81 when it lost control and ran off the right side of the interstate just north of Exit 10, VSP said in a news release The truck went through the guardrail, traveled down beside the overpass and landed on Halls Bottom Road.

The impact of the crash ruptured the trailer, which was loaded with pallets of peanut butter, and caused a fuel leak, VSP said. The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team has responded to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts