Truck driver pleads guilty in vehicular manslaughter case
WISE, Va. — A wrong-way driver high on methamphetamine, fentanyl and amphetamines has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular manslaughter in connection with the death of a Southwest Virginia man in February.

Travis Lee Tolliver, 31, of Jackson, Ohio, also pleaded guilty Thursday to driving a vehicle while intoxicated with reckless disregard and driving a vehicle while intoxicated. On Feb. 24, authorities were called to a crash on state Route 23 in Wise County. Upon arrival, police learned that a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Amanda Gail Pearson, was in the southbound lane and struck a 1997 International Truck driven by Tolliver, Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp said.

Pearson was seriously injured but survived her injuries. A passenger, Perry Shea Owens, died.

Tolliver is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 13.

