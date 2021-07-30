Truck driver pleads guilty in vehicular manslaughter case

WISE, Va. — A wrong-way driver high on methamphetamine, fentanyl and amphetamines has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular manslaughter in connection with the death of a Southwest Virginia man in February.

Travis Lee Tolliver, 31, of Jackson, Ohio, also pleaded guilty Thursday to driving a vehicle while intoxicated with reckless disregard and driving a vehicle while intoxicated. On Feb. 24, authorities were called to a crash on state Route 23 in Wise County. Upon arrival, police learned that a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Amanda Gail Pearson, was in the southbound lane and struck a 1997 International Truck driven by Tolliver, Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp said.