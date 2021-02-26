Truck driver charged with manslaughter

An Ohio truck driver is accused of being under the influence Wednesday when he crashed into a car in Southwest Virginia, and a passenger in the other vehicle was killed, according to a criminal complaint.

Travis L. Tolliver, 30, faces charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter, driving a commercial vehicle while intoxicated, driving a vehicle while intoxicated, maiming another, resulting from driving while intoxicated and refusal of chemical test by blood. He was being treated at Johnson City Medical Center and awaiting extradition to Wise County, Virginia.

Trooper Ryan Stiltner said Tolliver was traveling in a 1997 International truck north in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 23 near Norton when he crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Cruz, driven by Amanda Gail Pearson, 20. Pearson was injured and her passenger, Perry S. Owens, 22, died at the scene, the trooper said in the complaint.

Tolliver told Stiltner that he was traveling in the wrong direction to “avoid hitting some deer” in the road. The trooper said Tolliver apparently traveled about two miles in the southbound lanes.

“This behavior was so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life,” the trooper wrote.