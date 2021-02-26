Truck driver charged with manslaughter

An Ohio truck driver is accused of being under the influence Wednesday when he crashed into a car in Southwest Virginia, and a passenger in the other vehicle was killed, according to a criminal complaint.
Travis L. Tolliver, 30, faces charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter, driving a commercial vehicle while intoxicated, driving a vehicle while intoxicated, maiming another, resulting from driving while intoxicated and refusal of chemical test by blood. He was being treated at Johnson City Medical Center and awaiting extradition to Wise County, Virginia.
Trooper Ryan Stiltner said Tolliver was traveling in a 1997 International truck north in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 23 near Norton when he crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Cruz, driven by Amanda Gail Pearson, 20. Pearson was injured and her passenger, Perry S. Owens, 22, died at the scene, the trooper said in the complaint.
Tolliver told Stiltner that he was traveling in the wrong direction to “avoid hitting some deer” in the road. The trooper said Tolliver apparently traveled about two miles in the southbound lanes.
“This behavior was so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life,” the trooper wrote.
Stiltner said Tolliver changed his story multiple times, saying he had come from North Carolina and South Carolina, and whether or not his truck had a trailer. The truck did not have a trailer, because Tolliver dropped it off in Duffield, about 20 miles from the crash scene, the complaint states.
Tolliver was “very excitable” and seemed “extremely nervous,” according to the complaint.
The trooper said the driver was unaware of the seriousness of the crash.
“He acted appalled and Mr. Tolliver said to me that he found it unbelievable that ‘the other car did not even try to get out of his way,’” the trooper wrote.
