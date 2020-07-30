Truck and trailer stolen in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Police in Abingdon are looking for a 2000 Nissan Frontier truck that was stolen from the 200 block of Longview Drive.
The owner of the truck, which is white with a blue camper shell over the bed, estimated that it was taken early Tuesday. It bears Virginia registration JMR7910.
Abingdon police said a black 2016 Currahee Landscape trailer with a single axle was attached to the truck, and the trailer contained a black toolbox and a snowplow for a lawnmower.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 276-628-3111 or county dispatch at 276-676-6277.