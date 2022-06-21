Troubled crossings: State of two trail trestles has officials concerned

Two remote nearly century-old trestles on the Virginia Creeper Trail need repairs between Taylors Valley and Creek Junction in Washington County.

The trestles were built when the trail was a railroad used to haul timber from the mountains of Konnarock, Virginia, to Damascus and Abingdon.

“We have a number of trestles that need repairs,” Lisa Kestner Quigley, the executive director of the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy, said.

Yet Quigley and forest service officials with the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area are particularly concerned about these wooden crossings over Whitetop Laurel Creek because they stand about two miles from the nearest roadway.

“This is routine maintained that has not been addressed in a timely fashion,” Quigley said.

Trestle No. 30 spans 122 feet while Trestle No. 31, a half-mile away, spans 117 feet.

“The problem with Number 30 and 31 and why they are a priority is because of their location,” Quigley said. “If you look at the map, they’re in a big sea of green. They’re in the middle of the woods. There are no roads.”

Both structures need similar work, Quigley said.

“They need to be repaired at the same time because the cost to be repaired is looking at about $850,000, together,” she said.

Repairing both would help save money since construction crews could stage materials in the same location.

Last week, Quigley presented information to the Washington County Board of Supervisors to explain why repairs need to be done – and when.

Quigley and Damascus Town Manager Gavin Blevins suggested repairing the trestles during the trail’s slow traffic time during the winter because the repairs to these two trestles will likely cause the trail’s famous downhill ride from Whitetop to Damascus to be interrupted since there is no other way to get around these trestles, due to their remote locations.

“There’s no way to circumvent those trestles,” Quigley said.

Even so, this would still leave the trail open from Whitetop Station to Creek Junction, where a parking lot accesses U.S. Highway 58. Going west, the trail would be open from Taylors Valley to Abingdon.

Quigley and Blevins aspire to repair the trestles this coming winter and have the repairs completed by early March – before the bike shuttle season begins in Damascus.

“Any kind of shutdown would be serious business on that trail in Damascus,” Quigley said.

Both trestles are owned by the U.S. Forest Service.

At present, Quigley is studying ways to find funding with grant and donations to repair the trestles.

>> You can help

Tax-deductible donations are being accepted for the trestle repairs. Visit vacreepertrail.org