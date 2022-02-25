Trooper arrested a second time this week for violating protective order

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been arrested for a second time this week after being accused of violating an order of protection and threatening to kill a person.

Nicholas Collins, who serves as a trooper, was first arrested Feb. 20, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with violating an order of protection and vandalism.

A person, whose name has been redacted in police reports, told deputies Collins had been served an order of protection Feb. 19 and was ordered to stay away from the person's property.

At 3:05 a.m. Feb. 20, Collins was accused of going onto the person's property and destroying items. A report says Collins could be seen running down the driveway and into his vehicle. The person said they noticed wires to a security camera were cut and air was leaking from a vehicle's tires. Collins is accused of damaging the vehicle's tires.

One of the victims said Collins had made threats to kill them, according to the redacted police report. They also said they were in fear of their lives, due to those threats.

Deputies were able to located Collins driving on state Route 75 and took him into custody. The report says deputies located a loaded gun with Collins.

Collins was arraigned in court and made bond Thursday morning.

On Thursday evening, deputies were called to speak with the person again, according to a SCSO news release issued Friday.

Upon speaking to the victim, it was determined Collins contacted the person and was in violation of the active order of protection in Washington County, Tennessee. The order of protection specifically prohibits Collins from contacting the protected party, the release states.

Following Thursday's alleged encounter, an arrest warrant was obtained for Collins in reference to violating the order of protection. Washington County deputies and the Jonesborough Police Department went to Collins' home and arrested him on the warrant, the SCSO said. The WCSO then met and turned Collins over to Sullivan County deputies.

Collins, who has been placed on paid leave, was arraigned Friday morning on the new charge. He is now being held in jail with no bond until a March court date.