TriPride parade and festival set for Oct. 16 in Bristol
TriPride parade and festival set for Oct. 16 in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 2021 TriPride parade and festival is scheduled Oct. 16 in downtown Bristol.

The events were canceled last year due to COVID-19. The parade is scheduled to travel State Street and culminate with the festival in Cumberland Square Park on the Virginia side, according to a written statement.

“We are so happy to bring our annual event to Bristol in 2021 and excited we can pick up where we had to stop last year,” said Jason Willis, TriPride board president. “There are certainly unique challenges and plenty of unknowns when planning the parade and festival during a global pandemic. We don’t know what the landscape will look like in October of 2021, but we’re planning for, and hoping for, the best.”

Organizers said if COVID-19 remains an active health concern in October, the events will again be postponed.

Plans include live entertainment, vendors, exhibitors and food trucks. Admission is free to the public.

For more information visit www.TriPrideTN.org.

