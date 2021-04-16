Triple murder Mendota case rescheduled for August

With the death penalty off the table in Virginia, the case against a Mendota man charged in connection with the deaths of three people has been rescheduled.

James Michael Wright, 24, appeared in Washington County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Thursday on three counts of capital murder. He’s been charged in the deaths of Athina Renea Hopson, 25, of Johnson City, Tennessee; Elizabeth Marie Vanmeter, 22, of Elizabethton, Tennessee; and Joslyn M. Alsup, 17, of Cobb County in Georgia.

The Capital Defender Office has been representing Wright in the case because Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow has considered the death penalty in the case.

On Thursday, however, the Capital Defender Office made a motion to withdraw from the case based on the fact that capital punishment no longer exists in Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam recently signed legislation banning the death penalty. The office has also been defunded and will no longer operate as of July 1.

The judge granted the office’s motion, and private attorneys will be appointed, according to Cumbow. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday, but it has now been reset for 9 a.m. Aug. 19.