Tribute to Women - Robinette dedicated to see youth grow

Stella Robinette has an innate passion for teaching kids life skills.

“I wanted to teach other kids some of the skills that I was taught growing up,” Robinette said of why she started the youth-focused nonprofit HOPE (Help Our Potential Evolve) TriCities in 2008. “We try to teach life-skill lessons, preparing them for the real world.”

Robinette, a 2022 YWCA Tribute to Women Award recipient in the “Empower” category, is a Kingsport native teaching local youth skills in a range of topics like money management and employment prep.

Each week, about 25 to 30 kids in the Kingsport-based HOPE program meet and attend classes on subjects such as banking, real estate, etiquette, work attire and job interviewing, Robinette said.

“I think those (job prep) skills go a long way in life when they prepare for it,” Robinette said.

HOPE also participates in a Hope for Health program that teaches kids healthy shopping practices and eating habits.

According to Robinette, youth are entered into HOPE mostly through word of mouth. Over the years, the program has had a number of success stories, she says, including one student who was able to job shadow at a local business while in high school, get hired there at 18 and go on to gain employment with Kingsport City Schools.

“Most kids that have graduated from us are living out on their own, making it on their own,” Robinette said. “I just love to see the growth in these guys – that's what excited me.”

Raised in Kingsport by her great aunt and uncle, Robinette says she learned by the example of their generosity. She also learned leadership skills and the value of community service from them as well.

“I owe everything that I have done to them because they really instilled it in me, especially work,” Robinette said. “Even when I couldn't work I knew it was something I still had to do, whether I got paid for it or not. I just couldn't go home and sit down.”

Fourteen years into HOPE TriCities, Robinette continues to be driven to see kids improve.

“I get joy out of helping others,” Robinette said. “When I see these kids exceed, my joy comes from there, and I love it.”

ABOUT THE AWARD: Recipients of the YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia’s Tribute to Women Award are nominated by area organizations and selected by an independent panel of judges based on leadership abilities, their achievements and positive influence. This is the 31st year of the awards.

