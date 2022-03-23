Tri-Cities Christian looking to build school that is 'second to none'

Tri-Cities Christian Academy Principal Jeff Hawkins can’t help but get fired up when talking about the school’s future.

“Most people don’t realize what’s coming to this area,” Hawkins said. “The average person in Sullivan County has no clue.”

What’s coming to the Tri-Cities Crossing area in Kingsport – where I-81 meets US-26 – is a brand new, 240,000-square-foot campus.

“There is going to be a facility located in our area that is going to be second-to-none in terms of athletics, academics, extracurriculars, co-curriculars – you name it,” Hawkins said.

The new 75-acre campus is set to be home to the academy’s middle school and high school beginning August 2024, according to administrators.

Tri-Cities Christian Academy, a pre-K through 12th grade private school in Blountville, is part of the Morristown-area based school system Lakeway Christian Schools. The school, formerly known as Tri-Cities Christian School, recently merged with Lakeway, according to Britt Stone, head of school at Tri-Cities.

Stone was hired months before the new school launched in August 2020. Since then, enrollment has more than doubled, he said.

Lakeway Christian Schools began with a single campus at Cornerstone Christian Academy, now an elementary school in Morristown, according to Stone, who said the system then established Lakeway Christian Academy, a middle through high school in White Pine that has grown from less than 200 students to more than 900 the past five years.

“We’re experiencing similar growth,” Stone said. “We started with 122 students when I first got here in May of 2020 … now we have 265, so we are just continuing to grow, following the same model (with) the same board of directors and leadership for all three schools, and we’re trying to do the same thing that they’ve done down there in our community.”

Currently located in the former Tri-Cities Christian School facility on Highway 75 in Blountville, Tri-Cities Christian Academy will be able to accommodate more than 1,000 students at its new Kingsport campus in 2024. Stone said the school also has plans to acquire another facility in a location “centralized to the Tri-Cities” soon, a purchase that would nearly double its current capacity.

“We had like 63 students on the waiting list for this school year, and had nowhere to put them,” Stone said. “All of our grade levels except for three were at max capacity this school year.”

The school’s growth is an indication that it is filling a community need.

“The pace at which we are moving is really a response to the growth that we are seeing and the people that are desiring to be a part of our school and are desiring the same things for their students,” Stone said. “That’s really why we are moving at such a fast pace.”

The school’s effort to instill in its students “a Biblical worldview” and its focus on relationships with school families are also factors behind the growth, according to Stone.

“We are not just graduating students,” Stone said. “We are developing Christian leaders that are going to go out into our community and into our region and live out Biblical principles.”

Lakeway Christian Schools also values accessibility and affordability. According to Stone, the school system gave away more than $3 million in financial assistance to families with financial needs last year.

“There are funds there that are available for financial assistance for families that have a need to be able to come and get a private, Christian education,” Stone said.

With expansion imminent, Tri-Cities plans on hiring a number of new positions. This fall, they are launching a football program and plan to add more student opportunities in the future.

“We want to provide first and foremost a Christ-centered education,” Hawkins said. “We also want (students) to exhibit the talents that God has given them, no matter what that talent may be.”

