Tri-Cities Airport celebrates launch of Aerospace Park

The Tri-Cities Airport officially launched the Aerospace Park for future development on Thursday. Site construction is mostly completed, and the majority of the site is build-ready and open for business. The 160-acre site will seek certification through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s Select Tennessee Site program.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A group of community leaders visited the Tri-Cities Airport on Thursday morning to celebrate the official launch of the Aerospace Park there, according to a statement from the airport.
“The majority of the site is build-ready and open for business even as the final construction will be coming to a close,” the statement said.
The statement said that finished grading, final topsoil and seeding and site access roadway construction are the only remaining components that need to be finished. Meanwhile, the statement said, Tri-Cities Airport Authority staff members are continuing to pitch the site to businesses that could develop there.
“Aerospace Park would not be in this final stage of development if it were not for the support of our funding partners,” TCAA Chairman Jon Smith said in the statement.
“It has been an honor to be a part of the cities and counties coming together on this significant, regional economic development project.”
