Three Southwest Virginia opioid treatment programs will divide more than $2 million in grants approved by the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority.

The awards — to programs in Washington, Wise and Smyth counties — were among 76 Virginia abatement and remediation programs to divide $23 million in grants approved by the authority’s board.

The votes confirmed the full board’s approval of recommendations made by the OAA’s grants committee, which earlier this month recommended the slate of awards, according to a written statement.

All regions of the state will receive portions of the grant awards.

“We were pleased to see that communities across the Commonwealth have committed to use opioid settlement funds to truly fight the opioid epidemic, both with new programs and in expansion of existing programs that have proven records of success,” state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon and chair of the authority’s board, said in the statement.

“Virginia is using its opioid settlement funds to turn the tide against this epidemic, and the projects we funded in this award package will save lives,” he said.

Local awards including $1 million to Smyth County for a partnership involving Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth and Wythe counties and the city of Galax.

It expands Office Based Opioid Treatment services and medication for opioid use disorders, and assists in providing region-wide transitional recovery housing, according to the statement.

Washington County, fiscal agent for a partnership with the city of Bristol, is getting $745,000 to purchase the “Mended Women” residential treatment center for women being established in Abingdon.

Funded by a blend of state, local, private and individual donations, the center is expected to serve women in a 150-mile radius, organizers previously said.

Wise County, fiscal agent for a partnership including Lee, Scott and Wise counties and Norton, is receiving $346,222 to fund an intensive outpatient treatment facility for youth.

Dr. Sarah Thomason, a clinical pharmacist who chairs the OAA’s Grants Committee, said the OAA sought to provide a balance in the types of awards made.

“The programs we funded in this round address gaps across the board, ranging from prevention and education, to treatment, to long-term recovery,” she said.

This marks the first major allocation of OAA grants within Virginia since the Commonwealth received its first set of national settlement payments from manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids in 2022. The payments from the various settling companies are expected to continue for at least 16 more years and will exceed $1 billion in total funding.

The authority was established by the General Assembly in 2021 to oversee the distribution of 55% of Virginia’s total settlement funds. Of the remainder, 30% is distributed directly to cities and counties and the remaining 15% to the Commonwealth. The use of funds is restricted by court orders and state statute, with the restrictions aiming for the funds to be used for opioid abatement efforts.