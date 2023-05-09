BRISTOL, Va. — City residents can expect to pay $60 for trash collection starting in July — a reduction from the planned $72 — due to a series of changes, including reducing the school system’s budget by $500,000.

In a night marked by debate and disagreement with few winners, the City Council voted 4-1 to approve a balanced fiscal 2023-24 operating budget on first reading.

A second and final vote will be required at the council’s May 23 meeting.

The council also raised the taxes charged on prepared meals and hotel rooms in a quest to balance the budget, but still expects to borrow an additional $27 million to fund mandated projects at its landfill.

The financial machinations continued right up until the vote on the spending plan, including a last-minute switch of tourism marketing firms.

In the end, the council approved a $65.4 million general fund budget, $37.2 million solid waste operating fund and a series of other spending plans.

“We initially had a recommendation to go to $72 [for trash], which is an incredible increase. We were able to move some money around in the budget and we’re still going to have a significant increase from $33 to $60. We don’t want to inflict a lot of pain and burden on the citizens but, at the end of the day, we have very limited options where our funding comes from,” Mayor Neal Osborne said after the nearly 2.5-hour meeting.

Councilman Michael Pollard cast the lone dissenting vote after the council voiced little support for his request to drop the trash rate to $55 and agreed to take another Pollard suggestion under advisement after this budget is finalized. Pollard urged increasing tax rates charged on cigarettes and event admissions.

Many residents implored the council to roll the trash increase back even further.

“The citizens of Bristol Virginia are hurting,” resident Chris Knupp said. “If you guys pass this through, I don’t know…It is still unacceptable … We have stepped up, we have paid for mistakes. We’re tired of it.”

City Manager Randy Eads made an impassioned speech about the city being forced to deal with issues created by an experimental landfill that cost millions to create and has continually lost money.

Eads noted if the city borrows $27 million it will likely mean an additional $2 million per year in debt service that city residents will have to pay.

City officials said they had little choice given federal officials were unable to provide any funds and a request to the state remains caught up in the present budget stalemate in Richmond. Osborne, however, did say the city will try again.

“We’re basically going back to the federal government with our hat in our hands to say ‘please give us something. We need the money.’ We can lay out a compelling argument why we need the money and whatever they throw at us we will pick up,” Osborne said.

In response to a theoretical question, Osborne said if there is additional funding from the state or federal governments — “once the check clears,” he believes the city would revisit some of the tax and fee hikes approved Tuesday.

A portion of the funds to impact the trash rate came from reducing funding to the school system by $500,000, a change that School Board officials said they just learned about on Monday.

“Basically between now and the second reading of the budget we’ll try to change some hearts and minds,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said after the meeting.

That money was originally planned to help the city exceed state-required local effort for school funding.

“Now that we don’t have that [$500,000] and we don’t know what the state budget will be, that really puts us in a precarious position,” Perrigan said.

Board Chair Randy Alvis told the council he is concerned the cut could impact their ability to access state matching funds for teacher salaries.

As part of approving the budget, the council agreed to totally defund Discover Bristol — the convention and visitors bureau run by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. Instead they will shift $100,000 to Explore Bristol, a new tourism entity created by and partially funded by the Bristol Tennessee City Council and make it the city’s destination marketing organization.

Both entities made presentations to the council earlier this year but the draft budget showed $126,000 in funding for Discover Bristol.

“That was a tough discussion we all had to have internally,” Osborne said. “We’ve worked with Discover Bristol for a very long time but the presentation we saw from Explore Bristol explaining what they’ve done in a relatively short period of time since coming into existence was a very compelling argument on going in a different direction.

“We need additional tax revenue from people who are coming here by choice. Every dollar that comes in from somebody who doesn’t live here is a dollar somebody who does live here doesn’t have to pay,” Osborne said.